LETTER: Just another day for Democrats

stack of dollars spread out

When President Joe Biden opened our southern border (whether he admits it or not), it was a slap in the face to all those who have been waiting years to immigrate legally.

The same is now true about his student loan forgiveness. Another slap in the face to all those who met their obligations instead of expecting us taxpayers to bail them out.

In the case of the immigrants, the president is probably forcing some of the folks who have been in line for years to break the law and join the illegals.

Just another day at work for the Democrats giving other people’s money away.