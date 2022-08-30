96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Just another day for Democrats

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
August 29, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
stack of dollars spread out
stack of dollars spread out

When President Joe Biden opened our southern border (whether he admits it or not), it was a slap in the face to all those who have been waiting years to immigrate legally.

The same is now true about his student loan forgiveness. Another slap in the face to all those who met their obligations instead of expecting us taxpayers to bail them out.

In the case of the immigrants, the president is probably forcing some of the folks who have been in line for years to break the law and join the illegals.

Just another day at work for the Democrats giving other people’s money away.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Trump unveils his new presidential campaign slogan
CARTOONS: Trump unveils his new presidential campaign slogan
2
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
Dream Las Vegas finds next door neighbor built a little too close
3
EDITORIAL: Democrats flee as student loan fiasco gets worse
EDITORIAL: Democrats flee as student loan fiasco gets worse
4
Dana White’s daughter’s party filled with rap stars, cereal gelato and faux paparazzi
Dana White’s daughter’s party filled with rap stars, cereal gelato and faux paparazzi
5
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket presale registration website launched
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket presale registration website launched
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Cashout tickets could go to charity
Louis Phillipine Las Vegas

On a recent visit to Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, we noticed that every exit had a fiberglass box in which customers could deposit their odd cashout tickets.