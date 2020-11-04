LETTER: Just another hyped election

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

We’ve heard the media talking heads tell us the 2020 Trump-Biden presidential race was the most consequential of our lifetime. But was it really? Or are the pundits overstating the case? Look at the facts.

This year’s race was one of about 50 in our history, and the majority have been “hyped and hawked” as historical. The United States was born out of a cauldron of warring words and actions. We know, or should know, the history of independence and the risks our founders took in 1776.

Our nation was founded on the principle of free speech — not just the speech we like, but the speech we don’t like. And, the United States has survived and thrived because the fundamental institutions of our government — such as the three separate, co-equal branches of government — have an unrivaled capacity for weathering disruptive words and events.

Be not afraid, America. The country moves by its own momentum, always forward, thanks to the wisdom of the founders and the patience and intelligence of Americans throughout all ages.