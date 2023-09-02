LETTER: Just give Clark County teaches what they deserve

Nevada State Legislature (R-J file)

After reading your Tuesday article on the problems between the Clark County School District and teachers in terms of raises for the next two years, I am appalled the district isn’t giving the teachers the raises they so deserve. Why must the governor intervene when the Legislature appropriated so much additional funding for K-12 education, more than enough to give teachers the raise? Of course, this also shows the widely shared attitude in this country that public school teachers are not worth their income. Most other civilized countries cherish their educators and show that through their support. Yet here in the good old USA we think “those that can’t do teach.” What a crock. Maybe we should start listening to the adage, “You get what you pay for.”