LETTER: Just say ‘no’ when it comes to more government

I grew up in a union household that generally voted for Democrats because it was understood that, if you were a union member, Democrats were the party that best represented your interests. When I got older and possibly a bit wiser, I realized that the Democratic Party pushed for more government intervention in our lives and for people to be more reliant on the government for well being. I then became a Republican and wish now for less government and less government wasteful spending.

As the new Congress works to get better control over wasteful spending, it is important that we voters in both parties push our legislators to support that effort. To wish for more government is to say you wish to rely more on the postal service, the DMV, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs and Obamacare — all of which are bankrupt, non-functioning, too expensive, poorly run with pathetic customer service or all of the above.

That Oliver Twist quote always comes to mind when he asked for more gruel from the headmaster, “Please sir, I want some more.” In this case I think I speak for most of us in saying: No thanks.