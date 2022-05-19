86°F
LETTER: Justice Department hypocrisy on political protests

Howard Claeson Las Vegas
May 18, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
U.S. Supreme Court (The Associated Press)
U.S. Supreme Court (The Associated Press)

The Jan. 6 demonstration at the U.S. Capitol got out of control for many conflicting reasons. There have been hundreds of Americans charged with crimes related to the incident. Some were held without bail.

The most serious crime charged was sedition, and this was charged fewer than 20 times. The rest were less serious charges. The Department of Justice has proudly claimed that the search for these “dangerous “criminals is the largest manhunt in American history.

Recently a draft of a Supreme Court decision was leaked to the media. This cowardly act has undermined the integrity of our highest court. It also has initiated protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices.

A federal law protects judges and other public servants from such intimidation. Yet the Justice Department has done nothing. Arrests should be made and people held responsible. The hypocrisy is astounding.

