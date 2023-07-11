LETTER: Justin Jones remains on the Clark County Commission

Clark County Government Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Is there a follow-up on Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and the May 12 article, “State Bar investigating Justin Jones over deleted Red Rock texts”? He is still sitting on the Clark County Commission. No signs of resigning his seat.

I did personally ask Commissioner Michael Naft why Mr. Jones is still sitting on the commission. He told me there was nothing the commission could do, that the voters in his district have to vote him out. Mr. Jones would be perfect as an alderman in the city of Chicago.