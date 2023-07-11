93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Justin Jones remains on the Clark County Commission

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
July 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Clark County Government Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Government Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Is there a follow-up on Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and the May 12 article, “State Bar investigating Justin Jones over deleted Red Rock texts”? He is still sitting on the Clark County Commission. No signs of resigning his seat.

I did personally ask Commissioner Michael Naft why Mr. Jones is still sitting on the commission. He told me there was nothing the commission could do, that the voters in his district have to vote him out. Mr. Jones would be perfect as an alderman in the city of Chicago.

MOST READ
1
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
2
CARTOONS: This is what’s happening to Biden’s brain
CARTOONS: This is what’s happening to Biden’s brain
3
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
4
Here’s what’s replacing longtime Summerlin Starbucks
Here’s what’s replacing longtime Summerlin Starbucks
5
Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June
Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Jennifer C. Kerr
LETTER: We don’t need another California idea
Peter MacKenzie Las Vegas

Mr. Rogers is likely another transplant who didn’t like how things were in California, so he comes here to escape. And now want’s us more like California.

More stories
LETTER: Las Vegas teachers should quit whining about Jara raise
LETTER: Las Vegas teachers should quit whining about Jara raise
LETTER: Opposition to public money for A’s is right on
LETTER: Opposition to public money for A’s is right on
LETTER: School cop in Durango incident looks bad on video
LETTER: School cop in Durango incident looks bad on video
LETTER: We don’t need another California idea
LETTER: We don’t need another California idea
LETTER: Hunter taking down his father
LETTER: Hunter taking down his father
LETTER: If you want to beat Biden, Trump is not your man
LETTER: If you want to beat Biden, Trump is not your man