LETTER: Kamala and the border

After reading David Antonini’s Sept. 28 letter to the editor regarding immigration, it is evident he is not aware of the damaging data released last week by the government. Mr. Antonini plays the race card (of course he does) when speaking of the spirit of America welcoming immigrants. But the Biden/Harris open border policy has left our American cities in turmoil.

Data shows 425,000 illegals who have been released into our country have been convicted of violent crimes. This includes 13,000 convicted murderers and 15,811 people convicted of sexual assault. Another 222,000 face pending charges.

The job of our elected leaders is to make sure their constituents are safe. Along with the other millions of illegals released — whereabouts unknown — small towns are forced to support these criminals.

A video released last week shows Kamala Harris chanting, “No deportation, no deportation.” It is clear to see that these illegals have her support while American citizens suffer the consequences by being deprived of services.

Contrary to what Mr. Antonini believes, this assault on American citizens has nothing to do with racism. Yes, immigration can be beneficial when done legally. The open border policy under the current administration, however, is a dereliction of duty. Intentionally exposing innocent Americans to these violent offenders is in itself criminal. It goes beyond the pale.

Should Ms. Harris get elected, you will continue to see a wide-open border with amnesty for all. As she said during the debate, her values haven’t changed. Don’t be fooled by her bait. She is a far-left radical who cares more about criminals than victims.