89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Kamala and the border

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Power to the people!
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Gun violence has many people living in fear
Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: ‘Deadly’ heat in Las Vegas
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
LETTER: Getting a good laugh
Jane Klein Henderson
October 4, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

After reading David Antonini’s Sept. 28 letter to the editor regarding immigration, it is evident he is not aware of the damaging data released last week by the government. Mr. Antonini plays the race card (of course he does) when speaking of the spirit of America welcoming immigrants. But the Biden/Harris open border policy has left our American cities in turmoil.

Data shows 425,000 illegals who have been released into our country have been convicted of violent crimes. This includes 13,000 convicted murderers and 15,811 people convicted of sexual assault. Another 222,000 face pending charges.

The job of our elected leaders is to make sure their constituents are safe. Along with the other millions of illegals released — whereabouts unknown — small towns are forced to support these criminals.

A video released last week shows Kamala Harris chanting, “No deportation, no deportation.” It is clear to see that these illegals have her support while American citizens suffer the consequences by being deprived of services.

Contrary to what Mr. Antonini believes, this assault on American citizens has nothing to do with racism. Yes, immigration can be beneficial when done legally. The open border policy under the current administration, however, is a dereliction of duty. Intentionally exposing innocent Americans to these violent offenders is in itself criminal. It goes beyond the pale.

Should Ms. Harris get elected, you will continue to see a wide-open border with amnesty for all. As she said during the debate, her values haven’t changed. Don’t be fooled by her bait. She is a far-left radical who cares more about criminals than victims.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Power to the people!
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Ranked-choice voting would be a boon to Nevada.

LETTER: The cost of driving in Las Vegas
Randy Kornfield Henderson

Auto insurance rates are soaring. I am in favor of anything that will lower the cost of mandated insurance policies.

LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

I read in a recent Review-Journal that some CEOs of nonprofits were earning up to $552,000 a year. This is disgraceful.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Question 7 and ballot security
Gus Bahleda Henderson

Are you a fan of mail-in voting? Be aware that there are changes if Question 7 passes.

The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: If Democrats run the show in Carson City …
John Anastasoff Kingman, Arizona

Your Sept. 22 article on what Nevada would look like with a Democrat supermajority in the Legislature can be summed up in one word: California.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: When is a grocery store deal not a deal?
Edward Allen Las Vegas

I’m required to carry a cellphone with a monthly subscription fee that the grocer doesn’t even see, or I can’t buy the product for the sale price?

MORE STORIES