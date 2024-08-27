84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Kamala had a chance to stand out on the border

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: Price gouging by the numbers
President Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Democrats love democracy?
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Rosen takes shots at Sam Brown
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LETTER: The Democrats’ new patron saint plays Santa Claus
Diane Rosen Henderson
August 26, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

If I were the vice president tasked with finding root causes of immigration, I would be all over it. I’d be excited by the challenge of showing people what I can do. I’d be at the border seeing what’s going on. I’d meet with Border Patrol agents and understand their challenges. I’d study our current legal immigration system to see how we can make coming to the United States legally more efficient and less lengthy. I’d be creative and proactive about ideas and develop a strategy to improve things all around.

Kamala Harris had an opportunity handed to her to make a difference and prove herself a leader and problem solver. She has failed horribly at both. Ms. Harris will not get my vote.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: Price gouging by the numbers
Randall Buie Henderson

Corporations know that, if they are selling items that people need to meet their daily obligations (food, fuel, rent, etc.), the customer is at their mercy.

President Joe Biden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Democrats love democracy?
Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas

I do not like the way Democrats even think about democracy much less try to save it.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Rosen takes shots at Sam Brown
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

I believe what we need to set the record straight is a debate between Mr. Brown and Sen. Rosen.

President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Joe Biden is not a ‘hero’
Bill Heard Boulder City

Reserve the term for those who deserve it. Mr. Biden is not self-sacrificing, he is merely self-serving.

Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles ...
LETTER: Trump and military service
John Boron Las Vegas The writer is a retired U.S. Air Force major.

Former president has shown his willingness to make sacrifices to serve his country.

(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
LETTER: Into the weeds on water conservation
Tom Mayer Las Vegas

As the population of the area grows, increased water conservation will ensure the longevity of the area’s water supply.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
LETTER: Harris gets sucked in to Trump’s pandering
Arthur Timm Las Vegas

Ms. Harris should have said that she would consider signing such a plan only after legislators considered the effects of the tip proposal on the deficit, Social Security and other possible downsides I don’t see.

MORE STORIES