LETTER: Kamala had a chance to stand out on the border

If I were the vice president tasked with finding root causes of immigration, I would be all over it. I’d be excited by the challenge of showing people what I can do. I’d be at the border seeing what’s going on. I’d meet with Border Patrol agents and understand their challenges. I’d study our current legal immigration system to see how we can make coming to the United States legally more efficient and less lengthy. I’d be creative and proactive about ideas and develop a strategy to improve things all around.

Kamala Harris had an opportunity handed to her to make a difference and prove herself a leader and problem solver. She has failed horribly at both. Ms. Harris will not get my vote.