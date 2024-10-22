LETTER: Kamala Harris and Captain Hindsight

As we are all bombarded with political advertisements of late, I can’t help asking myself the question: Why is the current vice president of the United States promising to take action to address major issues when all along her administration has had the power to address these exact same things over the past four years? Do they really believe that Americans have been in a coma during their term and have just awakened to start listening to their election propaganda?

For those of you who have watched “South Park,” this seems to take on a parallel perspective of the character Captain Hindsight with his three assistants, Coulda, Shoulda and Woulda. Captain Hindsight can’t proactively address anything, but he sure can provide a commentary about what should, could and would have been done after the disaster happened.

It also looks like it’s time to add a new line in the dictionary definition for the word “values.” I’d propose the following addition: “In politics — something that can change when a candidate needs it for re-election.”

I can hope only that, before Nov. 5, the people of this country question everything they are hearing, acknowledge the events and people who caused these problems and compare it to the documented actions that each candidate has personally initiated to address them.