LETTER: Kamala Harris comes to Lake Mead

Vide President Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris recently posed for pictures at Lake Mead with the Review-Journal headline reading “Harris urges Congress to pass Biden initiatives during Lake Mead visit.” Yet there isn’t one thing in the bill that will add one gallon of water to our lake.

How about getting a picture of Harris standing next to an unmarked airplane at Nellis Air Force Base in the dead of night unloading a group of illegal immigrants for the taxpayers of Nevada and Las Vegas to pay for? That is a problem the Biden administration can and should do something about.