LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover

You now have the elite Clinton and Obama politicos remaking Kamala Harris into the best thing for us since sliced bread.

Pay attention, folks, and see how it is done. How someone — who just a month or so ago was considered a liability, known mainly for gibberish — is suddenly the darling of the party.

First you have every liberal news media outlet start singing her praises. And as far as the whole “Border Czar” thingy? Deny, deny that she was ever given such a responsibility.

Then have all the liberal talk shows praise her apparent accomplishments — that the rest of us never knew of. Toss in the Hollywood elite, who suddenly find her to be a wonderful choice for America.

You now have the elite Clinton and Obama politicos remaking Kamala Harris into the best thing for us since sliced bread. It is truly amazing to see the “deep state” machine at work. The money is just pouring in. Democrats are dancing in the streets. Joe Biden is a forgotten piece of history — just that quickly. A blink of the eye — and poof! — he is gone from the scene.

God bless us one and all. What a nation.