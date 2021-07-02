LETTER: Kamala Harris ignores root causes of illegal immigration
Kamala Harris visited El Paso (At border, Harris laments ‘infighting’, Saturday). El Paso? Why not Fort Bliss a few miles away where the thousands of migrant children are being held . The “root “ cause of this problem is this administration’s failure to even attempt to stop this illegal flow of illegal immigrants, human traffickers and massive amounts of drugs. The “root “ cause of this disaster is Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.
You have turned your back on America and its own homeless. You have forgotten your roots.