LETTER: Kamala Harris ignores root causes of illegal immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media, Friday, June 25, 2021, after her tour of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas. Harris visited the U.S. southern border as part of her role leading the Biden administration's response to a steep increase in migration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Kamala Harris visited El Paso (At border, Harris laments ‘infighting’, Saturday). El Paso? Why not Fort Bliss a few miles away where the thousands of migrant children are being held . The “root “ cause of this problem is this administration’s failure to even attempt to stop this illegal flow of illegal immigrants, human traffickers and massive amounts of drugs. The “root “ cause of this disaster is Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.

You have turned your back on America and its own homeless. You have forgotten your roots.