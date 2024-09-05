LETTER: Kamala Harris is missing this key quality

When deciding on a candidate to choose, one of the first, and sometimes most important element is the impression of self confidence.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

When deciding on a candidate, one of the first and sometimes most important elements is the impression of self confidence. With confidence comes the fearlessness and ease with which a candidate or future president can interact with the leaders of other countries — some allies, some not. It also gives insight into how they may act with members of Congress and leaders of special-interest groups.

When I see a candidate refuse to answer unscripted questions — or, when they do agree, they have to have a wingman there just to feel confident enough to go on — I do not feel confident enough to vote for such a person. Anyone who may vote for Vice President Kamala Harris should demand that she start to answer unscripted media questions.

Joy is nice. It just doesn’t go far with the Russians and Chinese.