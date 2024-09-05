97°F
Letters

LETTER: Kamala Harris is missing this key quality

LETTER: When it pays to be uninsured
LETTER: The FBI needs to arrest itself
LETTER: Keep families together
LETTER: Visualizing Harris' unchanged values
Dan Carr Las Vegas
September 4, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

When deciding on a candidate, one of the first and sometimes most important elements is the impression of self confidence. With confidence comes the fearlessness and ease with which a candidate or future president can interact with the leaders of other countries — some allies, some not. It also gives insight into how they may act with members of Congress and leaders of special-interest groups.

When I see a candidate refuse to answer unscripted questions — or, when they do agree, they have to have a wingman there just to feel confident enough to go on — I do not feel confident enough to vote for such a person. Anyone who may vote for Vice President Kamala Harris should demand that she start to answer unscripted media questions.

Joy is nice. It just doesn’t go far with the Russians and Chinese.

LETTER: When it pays to be uninsured
Kathy Wild Mesquite

A friend told me about an app where you can enter the medication into and it will give you the price for people without insurance.

LETTER: The FBI needs to arrest itself
Rick Kern Incline Village

So, Mark Zuckerberg has now confirmed what those of us claimed almost 4 years ago; that the FBI, DOJ and Facebook (now Meta) committed election interference.

LETTER: Keep families together
Richard Kimmell Las Vegas

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s Keeping Families Together executive order.

LETTER: Much respect for deceased journalist
Eliza Ahad Las Vegas

Even though I only learned who Jeff German was after watching the Robert Telles trial, I have learned so much more.

