While others are scared of her in the Oval Office.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the campus of George Mason University in Manassas, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

I read in the Review-Journal that Vice President Kamala Harris is scared as “heck” that Donald Trump could win the 2024 presidential election. The rest of us are scared as “heck” that somehow Ms. Harris might become president if something happens to Joe Biden.