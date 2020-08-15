LETTER: Kamala Harris malleable on her political positions

Kamala Harris. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Wednesday Review-Journal editorial notes that President Donald Trump contributed to Kamala Harris’s campaign on two occasions. What, exactly, does that imply?

Earlier in the same editorial, the paper also notes that Sen. Harris has done a 180 on her previous position as to law and order. Sen. Harris changes political directions as quickly as a weather vane atop a Kansas barn during a tornado. As I see it, Sen. Harris has changed her political priorities. Mr. Trump remains steadfast.