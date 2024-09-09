88°F
Letters

LETTER: Kamala Harris seeks a new direction

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic Natio ...
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
September 8, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In a recent interview, Vice President Kamala Harris stated she wanted to change the direction that this country has gone “in the last decade.” Ten years ago, Barack Obama would be president for 2½ more years. Donald Trump was president for the next four years. Ms. Harris was in the Senate for the same four years. For the past 3½ years that Joe Biden has been president, Ms. Harris has been the vice president.

So we had a Democrat president for six years of the past decade, and Ms. Harris was in a position of power for 7½ of those years. Which direction does Kamala want to take the country in now?

