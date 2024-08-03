LETTER: Kamala Harris wears the border fiasco around her neck

The border crisis was caused by the Biden administration. Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to focus on both curbing the flow of illegal migrants and coordinating with countries in the region to address the root cause of migration. Ms. Harris was also to lead efforts to stem migration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden administration has released more than 2.3 million border-crossers into the United States since 2021. Ms. Harris wants to abolish ICE. She wants to end all deportation and detention and extend U.S. asylum to include all comers so they can stay and disappear. She favors granting citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants, free health care to all and she wants to stop the wall. She has repeatedly denied a mass migration crisis was underway at the Southern border while refusing to visit the border. She finally did, under pressure — staying indoors in controlled environments and with television cameras.