LETTER: Kamala Harris wears the border fiasco around her neck

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross t ...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Linda Cassaro Las Vegas
August 2, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The border crisis was caused by the Biden administration. Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to focus on both curbing the flow of illegal migrants and coordinating with countries in the region to address the root cause of migration. Ms. Harris was also to lead efforts to stem migration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden administration has released more than 2.3 million border-crossers into the United States since 2021. Ms. Harris wants to abolish ICE. She wants to end all deportation and detention and extend U.S. asylum to include all comers so they can stay and disappear. She favors granting citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants, free health care to all and she wants to stop the wall. She has repeatedly denied a mass migration crisis was underway at the Southern border while refusing to visit the border. She finally did, under pressure — staying indoors in controlled environments and with television cameras.

Barry Scott Las Vegas

Lone gunman? My eye! … There is an incredible list of anomalies, mistakes, cover ups and fictional explanations meant to support the Warren Commission’s unbelievable findings.

David Walker Las Vegas

Some U.S. athletes less than enthusiastic about national anthem

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Interstate 15 nightmare
Paul Dragos San Diego

Why is it not possible to not take a train from Los Angeles (or San Diego) to Las Vegas?

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Donald Trump rips into Joe Biden
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Regarding Donald Trump’s comments about Joe Biden dropping out of the race: What was Mr. Trump supposed to say?

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional Airp ...
LETTER: Kamala Harris, the ultra-liberal
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Being the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, does anybody really think that her ultra-liberal views will not re-emerge if she is actually elected president?

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
LETTER: Kamala Harris should go for a Dream Team
Hermelinda Ureno Henderson

It would be awesome and inspiring to all our citizens to have a talented female “Dream Team” guide the Democratic Party to victory.

