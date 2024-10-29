LETTER: Kamala heads to the border

Kamala Harris’s return to our southern border brings back the worst of times with her position as the czar. Not only did she welcome congregating members of the “Biden Army” at the border, she effectively escorted them to sanctuary cities, where they could “temporarily” take up residency. The problem, in many cases, is that the locals must pick up the tab for these unwelcome visitors while they overrun the town.

With many cities still reeling from Bidenomics, the last thing they need is a new batch of illegals to further divide resources. Worst of all, this population contains an unknown number of criminals dealing in drugs, gangs, flesh and murder. Kamala’s gift to America.