LETTER: Kamala makes many promises in Las Vegas

Where has she been the last three and a half years? If Ms. Harris were to initiate her fixes now, she would have my vote.

I am a conservative and usually vote Republican. But Kamala Harris has a chance to win my vote. While in Las Vegas last weekend, she reiterated all of the problems that she is going to fix on “day one.” My question: If you have all of these great ideas on how to fix everything, why don’t you initiate them immediately rather than wait until you are sworn in?

Ms. Harris is the vice president now. What is the reason for waiting? My suspicion is that she does not actually have any concrete ideas and is merely saying what she thinks we want to hear, as politicians routinely do.

I am no fan of former President Donald Trump on a personal level. But it is impossible to ignore that, during his administration, inflation was lower, the border was somewhat under control and we were not seeing wars in various locations throughout the world.

If Ms. Harris were to initiate her fixes now, she would have my vote. I would think that if she lowered inflation, controlled the border, improved the economy, etc., she would win in a landslide.