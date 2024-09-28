LETTER: Kamala tries to stay in hiding

It’s a shame, but we should not be surprised that Vice President Kamala Harris will skip the Al Smith charity dinner this year. According to news reports, the dinner promotes Catholic Charities and traditionally promotes collegiality and good humor, “with presidential candidates from both parties appearing on the same night and trading barbs.” This will be the first time in 40 years that one of the candidates has skipped the dinner.

It is readily apparent that Ms. Harris does not like or handle spontaneous situations well. No press conferences, no unscripted interviews. More importantly, although she is quick to laughter, she does not seem to have a sense of humor. Her laughter seems to come from insecurity and nervousness. Of course, the presidency is a serious job. Sharpness and good humor should nevertheless be some of the essential characteristics of a good leader, and the presidency is leadership of the free world.

The entire campaign should be an interview by the citizens of this country. I would like to see a leader who will be able to go one-on-one with Putin, Xi, Kim Jong Un and the Ayatollah Khamanei. I don’t think a position on abortion will matter when addressing the problems of the world. We need strength and a quick mind to keep us safe, and good negotiating skills to get us the best deals.