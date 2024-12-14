LETTER: Keep an eye on Nevada’s ‘bipartisan’ Democrats

During the past election, we heard day after grueling day from many of the Democratic candidates currently in office how they are the most bipartisan politicians in Washington. Obviously, they were lying. Unfortunately, most people had no way of knowing this.

Nevadans have made clear that we wish to give Donald Trump a chance to turn around our economy and country after the disastrous past four years under Democratic control. It is a certainty that, once new GOP legislation is before them, these Democrats will vote against every bill. They will come up with some idiotic reason why they can’t support it.

Let’s hold our representatives accountable this time around. The Review-Journal should make it easy for all of us to do that.