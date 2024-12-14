44°F
Letters

LETTER: Keep an eye on Nevada’s ‘bipartisan’ Democrats

Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
LETTER: The racist Daniel Perry prosecution
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Use license plate readers in school zones
LETTER: Dog killers deserve harsh punishment
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following ...
LETTER: Formula 1 may have run its course in Las Vegas
Kent Davidson Las Vegas
December 13, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

During the past election, we heard day after grueling day from many of the Democratic candidates currently in office how they are the most bipartisan politicians in Washington. Obviously, they were lying. Unfortunately, most people had no way of knowing this.

Nevadans have made clear that we wish to give Donald Trump a chance to turn around our economy and country after the disastrous past four years under Democratic control. It is a certainty that, once new GOP legislation is before them, these Democrats will vote against every bill. They will come up with some idiotic reason why they can’t support it.

Let’s hold our representatives accountable this time around. The Review-Journal should make it easy for all of us to do that.

Rick Kern Incline Village

Let’s state the obvious: New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg would never have brought this case had Mr. Penny been Black.

LETTER: Dog killers deserve harsh punishment
J. Harper Henderson

District Attorney Steve Wolfson feels the maximum punishment or four years is not enough for this crime, and I could not agree more.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: The birthright citizen debate
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

I’ve seen wire stories in the Review-Journal about Donald Trump and birthright citizenship. There is a simple solution to this.

FILE - Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Those empty federal office buildings
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Wait until Elon gets moving! There’s a new sheriff coming to town in January who will demand accountability and visibility.

Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Trump is no genius on foreign policy
B.J. Resop Las Vegas

The only skillful deal-making Mr. Trump has ever pulled off was in selling to the electorate the biggest bottle of snake oil ever foisted on the American public: himself.

FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intak ...
LETTER: The Colorado River condundrum
Bob Gomperz Las Vegas

Today’s policymakers and water managers would do well to remember that their predecessors developed public works to meet future demand.

AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File
LETTER: Transgender athletes pose issues
Liz Lucchesi Henderson

While I agree that dignity and respect are essential, the issue goes beyond the physical advantage that some male athletes have. An equally significant concern lies in the locker room.

