LETTER: Keep moms out of school libraries

LETTER: The Clark County School District and free speech
Donald Huey Henderson
September 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

We have a group of “moms” calling themselves Moms for Liberty. They want us to believe that they are simply trying to allow moms the chance to have the liberty to decide what books should be on school library shelves (Sept. 13 Review-Journal). But their actual goal is obvious. They want the power to make those decisions for us.

Moms for Liberty needs to allow all moms and dads the freedom to decide what is appropriate reading material for their kids. That can happen only if all books are available. Moms for Liberty needs to parent their own kids and stop trying to parent everyone else’s.

