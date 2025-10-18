65°F
Letters

LETTER: Keep politics out of the tourism business

Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vega ...
Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eric Weinmann Las Vegas
October 17, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In regard to the airport and the Kristi Noem video on the government shutdown: Las Vegas should be a fun escape for tourists. Part of that is an escape from politics, which have crept too deeply into everyday life. Other tourists, frontline casino employees and service industry workers around town don’t know or care what your politics are. That’s part of what makes Las Vegas special — everyone is included in the fun.

We should continue to keep politics out of the Las Vegas tourist experience. That experience begins when you step off your flight at Harry Reid International Airport and ends when you board your flight back to reality. I applaud the airport for not getting tangled up in Washington’s mess.

