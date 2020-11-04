68°F
Letters

LETTER: Keeping an eye on Child Protective Services

Debora Jette Las Vegas
November 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I want to thank the Review-Journal for all you have done and continue to do bringing to light child abuse and neglect and holding Child Protective Services accountable.

I have been a therapist for 20 years, and I have seen CPS officials pick and choose what cases they are going to follow up on. Some of these cases they ignore and close even though they needed attention. It seems CPS has way too much power.

There needs to be a system that puts the agency in check.

