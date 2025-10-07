70°F
Letters

LETTER: Killing the golden goose of Las Vegas tourism

The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vega ...
The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Strangled by big government
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Cortez Masto shows some courage
ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in C ...
LETTER: On the matter of anti-Trump violence
(Sally Anscombe/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: In favor of internet content control
Brett Sears Las Vegas
October 6, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Apparently, state Democrats are claiming Southern Nevada’s “economic slump” is caused by the Trump administration’s “chaotic tariffs and reckless policies” (Susie Lee, September newsletter).

No, actually our economic slump is caused by Las Vegas having discarded the old formula for bringing (and keeping) visitors. Instead, for some time now, it has instead been gouging the people for every nickel and dime it can get. People have had it with that.

Nowadays, Las Vegas is not the only place for people to go and gamble, and they can do it at a lot of other places closer to their homes for a lot less money.

When you’re the one who killed the golden goose, you can’t blame the president that you don’t get your golden eggs anymore.

