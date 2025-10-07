LETTER: Killing the golden goose of Las Vegas tourism

Nowadays, Las Vegas is not the only place for people to go and gamble.

Apparently, state Democrats are claiming Southern Nevada’s “economic slump” is caused by the Trump administration’s “chaotic tariffs and reckless policies” (Susie Lee, September newsletter).

No, actually our economic slump is caused by Las Vegas having discarded the old formula for bringing (and keeping) visitors. Instead, for some time now, it has instead been gouging the people for every nickel and dime it can get. People have had it with that.

Nowadays, Las Vegas is not the only place for people to go and gamble, and they can do it at a lot of other places closer to their homes for a lot less money.

When you’re the one who killed the golden goose, you can’t blame the president that you don’t get your golden eggs anymore.