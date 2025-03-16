LETTER: Kind words — sort of

I really appreciate the Review-Journal publishing Jonah Goldberg’s column in the e-edition every Friday. I hope all of your readers take the time to read his thoughtful and informed work. In an era where we are fed either hard-right or hard-left opinion pieces (so many of which are based on little or no true information), Mr. Goldberg’s writing is very refreshing.

In a similar vein, the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez is the greatest political cartoonist on the planet. Like Mr. Goldberg, his pieces are always clear-eyed and well informed. I don’t know how he does such a great job every day. It’s simply amazing.

On the other hand, please encourage columnist Victor Joecks to try to write a column without using the word “woke” in it.