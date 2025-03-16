54°F
Letters

LETTER: Kind words — sort of

Bret West Henderson
March 15, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I really appreciate the Review-Journal publishing Jonah Goldberg’s column in the e-edition every Friday. I hope all of your readers take the time to read his thoughtful and informed work. In an era where we are fed either hard-right or hard-left opinion pieces (so many of which are based on little or no true information), Mr. Goldberg’s writing is very refreshing.

In a similar vein, the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez is the greatest political cartoonist on the planet. Like Mr. Goldberg, his pieces are always clear-eyed and well informed. I don’t know how he does such a great job every day. It’s simply amazing.

On the other hand, please encourage columnist Victor Joecks to try to write a column without using the word “woke” in it.

Gary Desler Las Vegas

We will not be able to sustain long-term American greatness with mediocre K-12 schools. We must allow competition and school choice.

Jack Corrick Boulder City

Will someone please tell me why our president, the members of his Cabinet and his top-level staff are so in love with Vladimir Putin?

Denise Marcella North Las Vegas

Some of the many “mistakes” the Trump administration has made in its frenzied push to implement the MAGA agenda (aka Project 2025) are simple descriptors that they communicate to the public.

Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Aaron Ford needs to be told that his job is to represent all the people of Nevada and not merely to try to block all things Donald Trump, who won this state.

