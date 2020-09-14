83°F
LETTER: Kit Carson Elementary meets cancel culture

Richard Gross Las Vegas
September 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

So Kit Carson Elementary is on the hit list for the latest round of cancel culture schemes in Clark County (Friday Review-Journal). Once again, local politicos are on the move to remake Las Vegas history.

Wasting up to $40,000 of taxpayer money for the name change is no problem for members of the School Board. It’s not their money, so who cares?

Considering the sorry financial state we are currently in and that we are unable to get mandated unemployment funding out to desperate local families, here’s another example of misguided dictates promoted by the elite. Trustee Linda Young, pushing this cancel-culture project, evidently knows what’s best for us, the unwashed.

Our schools are rated as very poor in national surveys. With such shameful stats, why are we spending more taxpayer money to promote pet projects?

