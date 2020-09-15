86°F
Letters

LETTER: Kit Carson gets canceled in the Clark County School District

Al Garth Las Vegas
September 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Clark County School District will rename Kit Carson Elementary because Kit Carson was a nasty man who killed Indians. The kids at the school however didn’t know this because they aren’t taught history anymore.

I propose that we quit naming schools and parks (Floyd Lamb) after humans and start naming them after flowers. Kit Carson can become Pansy Elementary School. Or we could name them after fruit. Perhaps Crabapple Elementary School. Or perhaps we could name them after animals. Skunk Elementary School. Maybe we should stick with numbers. School 1, School 2, etc. We probably can’t go past 100, though, or the students wouldn’t know how to pronounce the name as they don’t know how to count to 100.

So now we must rename Carson City, the Carson River, Carson Middle School, Carson Street, Carson High School, the Carson City Nugget, Johnny Carson, Carson Daily and too many other places to mention. Where will this madness end?

