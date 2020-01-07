LETTER: Klobuchar campaign event a real dud

A few of the Democratic presidential hopefuls really need to face reality.

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Wow, did you see the throng of people at Democrat Amy Klobuchar’s campaign event featured on page 7B of Sunday’s Review-Journal? There must have been a crowd of at least 50 people.

A few of the Democratic presidential hopefuls really need to face reality and realize they are never going to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election when they draw dismal crowds such as this.