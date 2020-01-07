43°F
Letters

LETTER: Klobuchar campaign event a real dud

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
January 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Wow, did you see the throng of people at Democrat Amy Klobuchar’s campaign event featured on page 7B of Sunday’s Review-Journal? There must have been a crowd of at least 50 people.

A few of the Democratic presidential hopefuls really need to face reality and realize they are never going to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election when they draw dismal crowds such as this.

