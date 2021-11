Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A majority of Vegas Golden Knight fans are loyal and expect the same from the owner. Dismissing Marc-Andre Fleury the way they did was not professional and stung like a hornet. Mr. Fleury was a professional and deserved better. Fans will never forgive. It’s not always about the money, but how you treat your players.