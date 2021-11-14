LETTER: Knights TV ploy risks alienating more fans

Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP

I’ve been a loyal Vegas Golden Knights fan since day one. When I could afford it, I’ve been to T-Mobile, and I’ve not missed one TV game — until Tuesday. In a year when the Knights are forced to ice a substandard product because of questionable trades and injuries, their response to the fan is: We want more.

Even though I pay more than $150 a month to have TV that includes ATT Sportsnet, the Knights wanted another $9 to see their mediocre product play on a Tuesday night against an expansion team. What a shameful revenue grab. When will it end? Look for more empty seats and less merchandise sold.