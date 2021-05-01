LETTER: Kudos on Henderson Police Department stories

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thank you for your brave, in-depth Sunday story about misconduct in the Henderson Police Department. I would love similar stories on Metro and North Las Vegas. Let’s see who’s doing the best on weeding out these “bad seeds” — notably, the ones who appear to be out there looking to make trouble.

This “us against them” attitude has to go. It is not “open-season” on cops because of Derek Chauvin’s conviction. The public does not feel that way. We are relieved a bad cop is gone. We want all the bad cops gone so we don’t fear for our lives when we get pulled over. So we feel we can call for help and they’re actually going to show up and help. We’d like to know that they are competent, empathetic and reasonable rather than overzealous because it’s the only action they’ve seen on their shift.