Letters

LETTER: Kudos on Henderson Police Department stories

Laurie Skywalker Las Vegas
April 30, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thank you for your brave, in-depth Sunday story about misconduct in the Henderson Police Department. I would love similar stories on Metro and North Las Vegas. Let’s see who’s doing the best on weeding out these “bad seeds” — notably, the ones who appear to be out there looking to make trouble.

This “us against them” attitude has to go. It is not “open-season” on cops because of Derek Chauvin’s conviction. The public does not feel that way. We are relieved a bad cop is gone. We want all the bad cops gone so we don’t fear for our lives when we get pulled over. So we feel we can call for help and they’re actually going to show up and help. We’d like to know that they are competent, empathetic and reasonable rather than overzealous because it’s the only action they’ve seen on their shift.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Expanding the U.S. Supreme Court is OK
Mary Aquino Las Vegas

I don’t mind adding judges to the U.S. Supreme Court as long as there are term limits. No one is qualified for a lifetime position.

CARTOON: Easy money!
By / RJ

The era of big government is back with the $1.8 trillion American Family Plan, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the $2.6 trillion American Jobs Plan.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School district opening day in August is far too early
Gary L Beckman Las Vegas

Aug. 9 is the opening date for the Clark County School District 2021-22 school year. That date is only the second week of August, during the hottest part of the summer and during prime summer vacation play and travel time for most families.