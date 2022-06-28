97°F
LETTER: Kudos to reporter for keeping big companies honest

Robert Bray Las Vegas
June 27, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip cross a pedestrian bridge outside Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in ...
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip cross a pedestrian bridge outside Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in June 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Eli Segall continues to expose the dirty little secrets of the rich, famous and powerful corporations (“Big sale, no transfer tax paid,” Wednesday).

The fact that wealthy corporations have closed multibillion dollar real estate sales and escaped paying real estate transfer tax is indefensible, nonsensical and smacks of corruption and/or favoritism. The common man who sells a $150,000 condo pays the tax, but not the Blackstone investment group that raked in billions in profit by selling the Cosmopolitan?

The exposed corporations probably hate Segall. This 16-year Realtor thinks he deserves great admiration and a Pulitzer Prize for his amazing investigative journalism. Please continue to keep them honest, Eli.

FILE - In this Oct. 24 2021, file photo, gas pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco stati ...
LETTER: Be thankful you can actually buy gasoline
Royal Peterson Las Vegas

As someone old enough to have endured 1974 gas shortages and lines at pumps, with sometimes 50 vehicles waiting to buy gas, I am OK with paying $5 a gallon for gasoline.

President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sa ...
LETTER: Biden needs some training wheels
Mark Cook Henderson

The administration should have done the right thing and bought some training wheels for the president’s bicycle.