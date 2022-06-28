LETTER: Kudos to reporter for keeping big companies honest

Eli Segall continues to expose the dirty little secrets of the rich, famous, and powerful corporations

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip cross a pedestrian bridge outside Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in June 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The fact that wealthy corporations have closed multibillion dollar real estate sales and escaped paying real estate transfer tax is indefensible, nonsensical and smacks of corruption and/or favoritism. The common man who sells a $150,000 condo pays the tax, but not the Blackstone investment group that raked in billions in profit by selling the Cosmopolitan?

The exposed corporations probably hate Segall. This 16-year Realtor thinks he deserves great admiration and a Pulitzer Prize for his amazing investigative journalism. Please continue to keep them honest, Eli.