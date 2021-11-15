LETTER: LA port problems continue to plague supply chain

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Despite the president’s recent intervention into the supply-chain malfunctions, the number of cargo container ships stuck off the ports of Los Angeles hit a new record last week at 111. The California ports service about 40 percent of the goods imported mostly from Asia. They remain clogged despite Mr. Biden’s 24/7 mandated work schedule, with looming monetary fines for lingering containers.

The fines are ineffective because they will be passed along to American consumers, raising the prices of goods and services and undermining their intended purpose while also increasing inflation, which is already at a 30-year high.

On a positive note, members of the White House staff will have all the coffee they want for their late night meetings to resolve the supply-chain problems, because coffee comes from South and Central America into the Florida ports, which have been open and running without delays all during the pandemic.