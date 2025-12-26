52°F
Letters

LETTER | Land, land everywhere …

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Kent Davidson Las Vegas
December 25, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Our congressional leaders need to be more forthcoming as to why it has become such a Herculean effort to get the Bureau of Land Management to sell more government-owned land for housing development. I find it hard to believe that the Trump administration, including Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, is hindering such sales.

Most agree that more housing development will allow for more affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley. So what is the holdup? Give us some information on where the issue lies. We are all tired of reading about the obvious solution with no action being taken. Do something.

Jim Veltri Las Vegas

The president is not a good person.

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Bipartisan legislation awaits Congress
Wayne Willis North Las Vegas

As Congress enjoys a holiday recess after a divisive year, there are opportunities for bipartisan progress that Nevada’s delegation can lead. Two key efforts deserve immediate support.

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
LETTER: The three 'A's'
David Lyons Las Vegas

Assimilation, antisemitism and affordability.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
LETTER: Coercive policies
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Right-wingers want to impose their values.

MORE STORIES