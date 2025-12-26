LETTER | Land, land everywhere …

Our congressional leaders need to be more forthcoming as to why it has become such a Herculean effort to get the Bureau of Land Management to sell more government-owned land for housing development. I find it hard to believe that the Trump administration, including Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, is hindering such sales.

Most agree that more housing development will allow for more affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley. So what is the holdup? Give us some information on where the issue lies. We are all tired of reading about the obvious solution with no action being taken. Do something.