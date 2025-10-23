68°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Large price tag for Las Vegas school renovation

(Courtesy)
(Courtesy)
More Stories
(AP)
LETTER: Trump the bully strikes again
The late Harry Reid. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
LETTER: The Las Vegas airport and politics
Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse ...
LETTER: One-finger salute
Photographer Mario Tama makes images as the late daylight illuminates a boat stuck straight up ...
LETTER: Let’s get real about the water issue
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas
October 22, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I got a chuckle reading the comments from Bob Stoldal, president of the Las Vegas Historic Preservation Commission, in your Sunday newspaper (“$350M academy upgrade historic, hefty”). The story details the ridiculous decision to spend $350 million to renovate a single school in downtown Las Vegas.

Mr. Stoldal says that “the community would not stand for destroying the 1930 high school, I promise you that.”

Sure they would. The history of Las Vegas, as everyone knows, is the destruction of buildings after a short lifespan. Seems to me the renovation is just wasted money on a nice, but unneeded project. The district could’ve built two brand new high schools, serving thousands of students each, for the same price they’re spending on this renovation.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Demonstrators gather for a national “No Kings” protest at the Federal Courthouse ...
LETTER: One-finger salute
Doug Parker Henderson

To the dozen or so drivers giving the finger while driving by Saturday’s “No King’s” rally: Thank you for showing me what “your” democracy would be like.

The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: How to stop these government shutdowns
Phil Winter Henderson

If Congress fails to pass a balanced budget on time, every sitting member should be barred from running for re-election.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Young bicyclist killed in tragedy
Gary Sylvester North Las Vegas

Having been hit twice by cars while bicycling in a designated bike lane, I feel compelled to speak up regarding the tragic but surely preventable accident that took the life of 12-year-old Haylee Ryan.

New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
LETTER: Going high or low?
David Tulanian Henderson

It appears that President Donald Trump is settling scores with old political foes such as New York Attorney General Leticia James. Maybe he should respect his office and act like Michelle Obama.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a House Oversight Committee hearing on high pres ...
LETTER: Trump’s peace deal
Rick Kern Incline Village

Kudos to President Donald Trump for his brilliant humanitarian work in bringing a hopeful peace to the Middle East. Let’s pray it holds.

MORE STORIES