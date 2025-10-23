LETTER: Large price tag for Las Vegas school renovation

I got a chuckle reading the comments from Bob Stoldal, president of the Las Vegas Historic Preservation Commission, in your Sunday newspaper (“$350M academy upgrade historic, hefty”). The story details the ridiculous decision to spend $350 million to renovate a single school in downtown Las Vegas.

Mr. Stoldal says that “the community would not stand for destroying the 1930 high school, I promise you that.”

Sure they would. The history of Las Vegas, as everyone knows, is the destruction of buildings after a short lifespan. Seems to me the renovation is just wasted money on a nice, but unneeded project. The district could’ve built two brand new high schools, serving thousands of students each, for the same price they’re spending on this renovation.