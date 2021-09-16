LETTER: Las Vegans as the mask police

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

I could not believe the recent letter from Erinn Veach, who counted people in the market without masks. Is she the “mask police”? We were told that if we got vaccinated we would not have to wear masks. With 115-degree heat plus the humidity, it is almost impossible to breath with a mask on. All it does is push the carbon dioxide you breath out of your mouth back in. Elderly people have enough breathing problems without adding to them.