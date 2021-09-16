89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegans as the mask police

Sue Boyd Las Vegas
September 15, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

I could not believe the recent letter from Erinn Veach, who counted people in the market without masks. Is she the “mask police”? We were told that if we got vaccinated we would not have to wear masks. With 115-degree heat plus the humidity, it is almost impossible to breath with a mask on. All it does is push the carbon dioxide you breath out of your mouth back in. Elderly people have enough breathing problems without adding to them.

MOST READ
1
Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears
Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears
2
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
3
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
4
Raiders report: Former first-rounder added to practice squad
Raiders report: Former first-rounder added to practice squad
5
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The Supreme Court and the Texas abortion law
John Pauli Las Vegas

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to decide on whether vigilantes can enforce a ban on abortion while a ban on abortion is clearly unconstitutional until Roe v. Wade is overturned.