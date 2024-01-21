LETTER: Las Vegans face a challenge on the local roads

You can’t drive a mile on the roads without noticing drivers breaking traffic regulations or laws. The danger of accident, injury or death is present on the roads all the time.

We are lucky to have wide open roads and many synchronized signal lights in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, we have too many impaired, irresponsible and careless drivers. You can’t drive a mile on the roads without noticing drivers breaking traffic regulations or laws. The danger of accident, injury or death is present on the roads all the time.

Traffic cameras will be a great deterrent for maniac drivers. The cameras will affect the civil liberties of only dangerous drivers. Any new law can limit the use of cameras for specific purposes. It is the least we can do to save lives and to help good drivers, who are always stressed out on the road.