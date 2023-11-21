54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegans get their city back now that Grand Prix is over

Matthew Maseratti Las Vegas
November 20, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Now that Formula One weekend is over, Las Vegans are breathing a collective sigh of relief that we will get our city back — at least until the NFL and the Super Bowl take over in February.

I hope the economic impact on Las Vegas will meet expectations. Unfortunately, those of us who have been inconvenienced for more than six months by the Formula One construction and preparation likely won’t see a penny of that expected $1.3 billion.

However, there is a way to spread the wealth. I suggest sending each of the 2.4 million residents of Clark County a $400 check, similar to the stimulus checks we received during COVID. And, if my math is correct, there would still be about $340 million for county officials to spend in whatever corrupt way they want.

Personally, I’d put my $400 toward a vacation far away from Vegas during next year’s F1 race.

MOST READ
1
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
2
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
3
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
4
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
5
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
EDITORIAL: Red states, blue states — a tale of migration
EDITORIAL: Red states, blue states — a tale of migration
Musk’s X sues Media Matters over report on ads next to hate groups posts
Musk’s X sues Media Matters over report on ads next to hate groups posts
UNLV hopes to make program history with spot in MW title game
UNLV hopes to make program history with spot in MW title game
Liberty faces Bishop Gorman for state title, looks to ‘shock the world’
Liberty faces Bishop Gorman for state title, looks to ‘shock the world’
IDF releases names of 3 soldiers killed fighting Hamas in Gaza
IDF releases names of 3 soldiers killed fighting Hamas in Gaza
Nearly 60 CCSD students avoid injury in 2 separate bus crashes
Nearly 60 CCSD students avoid injury in 2 separate bus crashes