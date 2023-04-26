62°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas a dumping ground for bad Oakland sports teams

Harvey Hirsch Henderson
April 25, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2023 - 6:21 am
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the ...
Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Oakland A’s are the worst team in the American League. Their minor league team, the Aviators, is not much better, and yet we seem to be yearning for the A’s to move here. I wonder why.

The club obviously doesn’t have enough funds to field a competitive team or hire quality management. They do seem to like coming here shopping for a site, however. They can’t afford to build their own stadium and hope that we will. They want to come here with their hands out when their own home city can’t build enough enthusiasm to keep them nor generate enough fans to fill their stadium.

The infrastructure around the area they are looking to build a stadium cannot handle the traffic for 81 home games, assuming anyone with show up. Parking is another issue the lowly A’s management hasn’t even addressed.

We already have one lousy Oakland team. I can’t fathom why we would want a second one. Good teams in the Bay Area do well. The rest want to move to Vegas.

