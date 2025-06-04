82°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas a sanctuary city or not?

Sheriff Kevin McMahill (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sheriff Kevin McMahill (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Of course it matters whether Joe Biden was up to the task
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Don’t blame teachers for reading woes
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Trump tax bill will help the little guy
LETTER: The easy way to reduce the federal deficit
David Lyons Las Vegas
June 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

A story in Friday’s Review-Journal poses a question as to whether Vegas is a sanctuary city. Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Gov. Joe Lombardo claim it’s not. The Trump administration claims otherwise. A March 27 Review-Journal article indicated that Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill is not in favor of cooperating with federal authorities on immigration issues.

During the Biden administration, 546,000 immigrants were granted temporary protective status in the United States. They were flown from four countries to the United States at taxpayer expense, with little to no vetting. One of the seven designated cities for those arriving flights was none other than Las Vegas. Given that, where are these people now? Are we locals safe and secure? We deserve to know.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Don’t blame teachers for reading woes
Daphne Grabovoi Henderson

Local teachers do not have dominion over their lessons because they do not have control over what is taught and how it’s taught.

MORE STORIES