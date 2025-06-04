LETTER: Las Vegas a sanctuary city or not?

A story in Friday’s Review-Journal poses a question as to whether Vegas is a sanctuary city. Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Gov. Joe Lombardo claim it’s not. The Trump administration claims otherwise. A March 27 Review-Journal article indicated that Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill is not in favor of cooperating with federal authorities on immigration issues.

During the Biden administration, 546,000 immigrants were granted temporary protective status in the United States. They were flown from four countries to the United States at taxpayer expense, with little to no vetting. One of the seven designated cities for those arriving flights was none other than Las Vegas. Given that, where are these people now? Are we locals safe and secure? We deserve to know.