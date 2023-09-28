77°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas Aces deserve more community support

Sue Burtch Las Vegas
September 27, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Fans watch as the Las Vegas Aces pass by during the team's WNBA Championship victory parade on ...
Fans watch as the Las Vegas Aces pass by during the team's WNBA Championship victory parade on the strip, on Sept. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Where’s the community support and spirit for the Las Vegas Aces?? They’ve begun their run to defend their World Champion title, but you wouldn’t know it is as you drive around town. Where are the banners and the window signs of support? Four starters were WNBA All Stars and Coach Becky Hammon is in the Hall of Fame.

Maybe you’re saying: Who cares? My response is that you’ve never seen a Chelsea Gray no-look pass, or an A’ja Wilson block or pump fake, or a Jackie Young three-pointer, or Kelsey Plum going hard in the paint.

WNBA viewership is up, game attendance is setting new records. We’re at the beginning of what will be a classic rivalry between the Aces and New York.

These players work hard and don’t get the dollars they deserve (that’s a whole different letter). The least we can do is show them that we support them.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
3
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
4
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
5
Strip, downtown hospitality workers vote to authorize strike
Strip, downtown hospitality workers vote to authorize strike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: It’s an orange cone conspiracy
Janet Baker Las Vegas

Has anyone noticed the ridiculous number of orange cones on every roadway, with nary a worker in sight?

More stories
Aces win in front of record crowd, clinch No. 1 seed — PHOTOS
Aces win in front of record crowd, clinch No. 1 seed — PHOTOS
5 top individual regular-season performances by the 2023 Aces
5 top individual regular-season performances by the 2023 Aces
‘They were great’: Aces handle Wings in Game 1 of WNBA semis — PHOTOS
‘They were great’: Aces handle Wings in Game 1 of WNBA semis — PHOTOS
Aces shake off rust against Mercury, keep control of top seed
Aces shake off rust against Mercury, keep control of top seed
Aces take care of business, romp past Sky in playoff opener — PHOTOS
Aces take care of business, romp past Sky in playoff opener — PHOTOS
3 takeways from Aces’ win: Maintaining control of No. 1 seed
3 takeways from Aces’ win: Maintaining control of No. 1 seed