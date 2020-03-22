59°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas and clueless tourists

Reid Grosky Las Vegas
March 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Your March 17 headline, “Tourists take in strange Vegas experience,” could well have read, “Vegas takes in strange tourists.” In a country of 330 million people, there are bound to be a few million who are clueless to current events, and a number of those could well be stopping off in Vegas on their way to Disneyland in Southern California. Once they were tipped off to the country’s current reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, let’s hope they left large tips for those needy workers serving them here.

