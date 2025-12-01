LETTER: Las Vegas and Oakland sports teams

I read in the Review-Journal that the Oakland A’s are opening up their preview center to sell season tickets to the Las Vegas community. The taxpayers of Las Vegas and Clark County are on the hook for a portion of the stadium costs. I remember a while back another professional sports team expressed high hopes for having a championship team in Las Vegas before they took taxpayer money to fund their futuristic-looking stadium. I hope this Oakland team doesn’t turn out to be a bait and switch scheme.