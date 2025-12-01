46°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas and Oakland sports teams

Al Lasso Las Vegas
November 30, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I read in the Review-Journal that the Oakland A’s are opening up their preview center to sell season tickets to the Las Vegas community. The taxpayers of Las Vegas and Clark County are on the hook for a portion of the stadium costs. I remember a while back another professional sports team expressed high hopes for having a championship team in Las Vegas before they took taxpayer money to fund their futuristic-looking stadium. I hope this Oakland team doesn’t turn out to be a bait and switch scheme.

LETTER: American needs universal health care. Put it on the ballot
Judith A. Buay Pahrump

Universal health care has been debated in the US for more than 40 years, but it is never voted on because both parties accept campaign donations from the for-profit insurance companies to maintain the status quo.

LETTER: Surprise, surprise, surprise
Drew Hyde Henderson

“The Andy Griffith Show” is replayed daily and truly represents classic American television.

