53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas and the Colorado River

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
More Stories
Elizabeth Warren. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)
LETTER: Progressives and unintended consequences
(Dreamstime)
LETTER: New school district cellphone policy is paying dividends
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: On urban water use and farming
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Jesus and Easter
Kyle Roerink Las Vegas The writer is executive director of the Great Basin Water Network.
April 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to your Monday editorial on the Colorado River:

No, Las Vegas is not to blame for the crashing elevations at Lakes Mead and Lake Powell. But pretending that the growth machine can live on forever is naive and dangerous.

Southern Nevada has to live within its means. While the regional water provider can nearly double Nevada’s small share of the river, return flow credits and conservation are not a license to invite the masses and grow in every corner of the desert.

There is no denying that agriculture is the largest user on the river. But aridification remains our greatest threat. Your editorial failed to mention the well-known fact that climate change has reduced flows on the river by 20 percent since 2000. That phenomenon is likely to continue, exacerbating an already troubling situation.

Every user must cut back and carefully plan for a future in which there will be considerably less water in the system than there is today. The Southern Nevada Water Authority’s own data show that in the coming decades Lake Mead could be 100 feet below its 2022 record low point.

The key will be working with farming communities to permanently retire water rights and tactfully planning urban communities with sustainable, reliable sources of supply. It’s a fools errand to think that taking water from farmers to fill more cities will solve all our problems. That strategy bets big on repurposing with water that might not exist in the near future.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Elizabeth Warren. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)
LETTER: Progressives and unintended consequences
Lou Young North Las Vegas

Progressives need to adjust to reality and understand the changes they want will have an effect, but just not the ones they expect.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: On urban water use and farming
Laura Holt Maloney Las Vegas

A false dichotomy is often presented to us in most media between farming and urban water use. Water discussions usually have more to do with politics and current fads than they do with science.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Jesus and Easter
Stan McClure Las Vegas

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

The Grant Sawyer state office building pictured, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (B ...
LETTER: State unloads Grant Sawyer building
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

My question is why would the city of Las Vegas undertake the purchase of the Grant Sawyer building knowing the costs of repairs needed to make it usable?

An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)
LETTER: Oakland A’s off to another great start
Al Garth Las Vegas

We should have worked on procuring an expansion team, not some washed up club such as the Oakland A’s. The song should be, “Take Me Out of the Ball Game.”

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada must adjust school start times
Sherri Roos Henderson

Unhealthy school hours make it impossible for our kids to get the restorative sleep their growing brains and bodies need.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s cash haul
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas

Experts should remember that Donald Trump won the election in 2016 with half as much money as Hillary Clinton, whom Mr. Obama called the most qualified candidate to ever run.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EDITORIAL: Don’t blame Las Vegas for Colorado River woes
recommend 2
LETTER: Desalination would help the American Southwest
recommend 3
Future of Lake Mead still unclear as negotiations flare
recommend 4
LETTER: Vegas needs its own walk of stars
recommend 5
LETTER: On urban water use and farming
recommend 6
Where does Colorado River water go? Scientists have finally found out