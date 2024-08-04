LETTER: Las Vegas as Hollywood East

I enjoyed your July 27 editorial on film production subsidies not being the “best use of public money.” Besides those tax credit concerns regarding the taxpayers, I am also concerned about surrounding communities having increased traffic, crime and reduced property values once those large film complexes are built — to wit, Atlanta.

I live in the Siena HOA/Summerlin area across the street from where the proposed Sony film complex is coming our way in a few years. Granted, this complex will provide a lot of good jobs. But I am still concerned about possible increased traffic, crime and reduced property value.

I did attended the Clark County Planning Commission meeting months ago at which the Sony film complex was approved. I also talked to several Howard Hughes officials after that meeting about my concerns mentioned above, and they seemed to “hear” my concerns. I hope the Howard Hughes officials will follow up with our HOA on alleviating some of these concerns.