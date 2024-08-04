105°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas as Hollywood East

LETTER: Government by text?
LETTER: Watch out for the October surprise
LETTER: What the voters want from a campaign
LETTER: Democrats and democracy
Charles ODonnell Las Vegas
August 3, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I enjoyed your July 27 editorial on film production subsidies not being the “best use of public money.” Besides those tax credit concerns regarding the taxpayers, I am also concerned about surrounding communities having increased traffic, crime and reduced property values once those large film complexes are built — to wit, Atlanta.

I live in the Siena HOA/Summerlin area across the street from where the proposed Sony film complex is coming our way in a few years. Granted, this complex will provide a lot of good jobs. But I am still concerned about possible increased traffic, crime and reduced property value.

I did attended the Clark County Planning Commission meeting months ago at which the Sony film complex was approved. I also talked to several Howard Hughes officials after that meeting about my concerns mentioned above, and they seemed to “hear” my concerns. I hope the Howard Hughes officials will follow up with our HOA on alleviating some of these concerns.

Joyce Cassen Henderson

All we hear from Republicans and Democrats are mud-slinging speeches against their opponents. We deserve better.

Joseph C. Schillmoeller Las Vegas

The Democrats claim Donald Trump is a “threat to our democracy.” Let’s take a look at the Democratic Party.

LETTER: Plea deal in teen’s death a disgrace
Leonard Pendolino Las Vegas

Las Vegas teens are out of control and should be accountable for their crimes. The district attorney should resign.

LETTER: Into the weeds on JFK assassination
Barry Scott Las Vegas

Lone gunman? My eye! … There is an incredible list of anomalies, mistakes, cover ups and fictional explanations meant to support the Warren Commission’s unbelievable findings.

LETTER: Oh, say can you … what?
David Walker Las Vegas

Some U.S. athletes less than enthusiastic about national anthem

LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
LETTER: Biden and democracy
LETTER: Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain
LETTER: Presidential immunity ruling applies to Democrats, too
LETTER: What’s up with Jill Biden?