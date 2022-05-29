LETTER: Las Vegas becoming a cultural oasis in the desert

Those who have labeled Las Vegas a “cultural wasteland” obviously didn’t attend the stunning program Carmina Burana, hosted by the 10-year old Smith Center. This magnificent program blended the Las Vegas Philharmonic, the Nevada Ballet Theatre (thank you Nancy Houssels) and some 50 members of the Las Vegas Master Singers.

I have been involved in the arts here as a participant and an audience member since 1971 and was thrilled to see the brilliant blending of these three nonprofit arts organizations to join together to produce this wonderful show. I have attended performances in London, Russia and New York, and I would compare this program to any of those.

Please support these “jewels” in the desert so more programs like these will be available to us in the future.