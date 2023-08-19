78°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas boy meets a tragic death on a minibike

Richard Scroggie Henderson
August 18, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Angel Naranjo (Courtesy Rudolfo Naranjo)
Angel Naranjo (Courtesy Rudolfo Naranjo)

While I feel a great sorrow for the Naranjo family — as a parent, I can imagine nothing worse than losing my own child — I write this with great fear that Angel’s death will be the first of many on the walking and riding trails around our great city.

With the advent of e-bikes and the increased riding of minibikes, the likelihood of more injuries can be expected. The trails — while wonderful for walking, jogging or biking — were not made for nor maintained for motorized vehicles. In fact the trails have signs that say no motorized vehicles.

Minibikes, like the one Angel was riding, and e-bikes are motor vehicles. Most of these can reach speed of 35-plus mph. At that speed, overhanging trees, rocks, wires are no longer avoidable and represent dangerous or deadly obstacles. Throw in crowds as the temperature drops and the chance of crashes and accidents will only increase.

While the minibike and e-bikes are a great form of transportation, they need to be treated as street vehicles that require a license or training. When elementary, middle and high school students are zipping out of school parking lots and into streets, they need to be trained how to act on a motor vehicle and where they can ride before there are more tragic accidents like the one that befell Angel Naranjo.

MOST READ
1
Once-in-a-lifetime: Hilary poses catastrophic threat, forecasters say
Once-in-a-lifetime: Hilary poses catastrophic threat, forecasters say
2
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
3
Judge refuses to release Las Vegas telemarketer arrested in fraud case
Judge refuses to release Las Vegas telemarketer arrested in fraud case
4
Henderson man’s headless body was found by his mother, police say
Henderson man’s headless body was found by his mother, police say
5
Garoppolo, Raiders receivers have big day against Rams
Garoppolo, Raiders receivers have big day against Rams
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Seven DUIs and still gets a deal
Ken Christian Boulder City

So Marion Reyes after seven DUI arrests still does not qualify for the maximum sentence. I wonder what it takes.

More stories
1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan
1 killed in fiery crash between motorcycle, sedan
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Nevada trooper identified in southwest Las Vegas shooting
Nevada trooper identified in southwest Las Vegas shooting
LETTER: Navigating the Formula 215
LETTER: Navigating the Formula 215
1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
LETTER: Letter on the Las Vegas road race was a winner
LETTER: Letter on the Las Vegas road race was a winner