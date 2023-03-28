LETTER: Las Vegas business fees gone wild

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Is anyone else annoyed by frivolous charges when visiting your local restaurants, nail salons, coffee shops, etc.?

The owner of a nail salon is now charging $1 extra if you pay by charge card. Sounds horrible, right? Why not just raise the price of the nail treatment? That way you don’t need to lose customers over a frivolous fee.

The owner of a local breakfast place has a plaque at the register stating: If paying by charge card, add 3.75 percent to your bill. Sounds horrible, right? Why not just hike the price of the scrambled eggs and not annoy your customers with such frivolous added fees?

The owner of a fave Italian restaurant has the waitstaff announcing that if you want a bread basket, it is $1 per person. If two out of four in your party don’t eat bread, there is still a $4 fee added to your check. Seriously? Why annoy your customers with these fees that ruin your evening out dining when all they have to do is raise the food prices by 50 cents and not announce a bread fee.

The owner of a coffee shop swings her credit card machine around when you are getting a cup of coffee to go and you now have to choose, in front of him, how much tip to leave on this $3 cup of coffee that you are taking to go.

Fees gone wild. Stop the nonsense. Stop making the consumers feel as if they need to write a letter to the editor.