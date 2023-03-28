47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas business fees gone wild

Sherri Cohen Las Vegas
March 27, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Is anyone else annoyed by frivolous charges when visiting your local restaurants, nail salons, coffee shops, etc.?

The owner of a nail salon is now charging $1 extra if you pay by charge card. Sounds horrible, right? Why not just raise the price of the nail treatment? That way you don’t need to lose customers over a frivolous fee.

The owner of a local breakfast place has a plaque at the register stating: If paying by charge card, add 3.75 percent to your bill. Sounds horrible, right? Why not just hike the price of the scrambled eggs and not annoy your customers with such frivolous added fees?

The owner of a fave Italian restaurant has the waitstaff announcing that if you want a bread basket, it is $1 per person. If two out of four in your party don’t eat bread, there is still a $4 fee added to your check. Seriously? Why annoy your customers with these fees that ruin your evening out dining when all they have to do is raise the food prices by 50 cents and not announce a bread fee.

The owner of a coffee shop swings her credit card machine around when you are getting a cup of coffee to go and you now have to choose, in front of him, how much tip to leave on this $3 cup of coffee that you are taking to go.

Fees gone wild. Stop the nonsense. Stop making the consumers feel as if they need to write a letter to the editor.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Trump finally discovers a non-disclosure agreement he doesn’t like
CARTOONS: Trump finally discovers a non-disclosure agreement he doesn’t like
2
Mark Davis says he apologized to Derek Carr ‘for not getting it done’
Mark Davis says he apologized to Derek Carr ‘for not getting it done’
3
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
4
North Las Vegas boy, 17, shot dead at birthday party in hotel room
North Las Vegas boy, 17, shot dead at birthday party in hotel room
5
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Southern Nevada Water Authority new low-lake-level pumping station at Lake Mead near Boulde ...
LETTER: Septic tank bill would be a burden to homeowners
Michele Tombari Las Vegas

The naturally cleaned water coming out of septic systems is not lost, nor will forcing homeowners to change to sewer provide more than a drop in the bucket toward this drought.

President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the Whit ...
LETTER: Biden’s inflation triggers problems with banks
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Be aware that all banks have most of their reserves in low interest bonds, and more closures can result if depositors want to withdraw their money.

More stories for you
LETTER: Drug costs, price caps and cost shifting
LETTER: Drug costs, price caps and cost shifting
Nevada marijuana cultivators say they are feeling the tax squeeze
Nevada marijuana cultivators say they are feeling the tax squeeze
LETTER: Resort chiefs missing the boat on Nevada lottery
LETTER: Resort chiefs missing the boat on Nevada lottery
LETTER: Food vendor bill aimed at the undocumented is ridiculous
LETTER: Food vendor bill aimed at the undocumented is ridiculous
Life is Beautiful shows some local love with ticket pre-sale window
Life is Beautiful shows some local love with ticket pre-sale window
LETTER: High Nevada auto registration fees aren’t so bad
LETTER: High Nevada auto registration fees aren’t so bad