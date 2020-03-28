52°F
Letters

LETTER: Las Vegas can take advantage of hotel beds, convention center to fight coronavirus

Brian Heilmann Las Vegas
March 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Las Vegas has the largest possible temporary hospital in the nation. The Las Vegas Convention Center is centrally located and has a 200,000 capacity along with 1.9 million square feet with utilities. The monorail could help transport patients and the hotels have beds, bedding and massive facilities to wash bedding. The hotels also have the logistics for food and supplies. I would hope that these massive corporations could help lessen the burden on area hospitals so they do not have to mix virus patients with other patients and emergency situations.

